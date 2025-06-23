X!

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

News
Hillar Teder.
Hillar Teder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday imposed sanctions on a number of businesses and entrepreneurs, including Hillar Teder, Rauno Teder and Lauri Reinberg. According to the businessmen's real estate company, they have not violated Ukrainian laws and the move is an attempt to seize Estonian investors' assets.

The list published by the president did not specify the activities of the businessmen and companies under sanctions that led to their inclusion, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Among the 13 individuals sanctioned are Arricano Real Estate PLC — a property company that owns several shopping centers in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities — and its former majority shareholder, Estonian businessman Hillar Teder, as well as his son, Rauno Teder, who is also active in the real estate sector.

Also included on the sanctions list is Lauri Reinberg, a management board member of Admirals Group.

According to Zelenskyy, these sanctions are the first step in a broader package, with further measures expected. He added that the Ukrainian government is working to ensure the country's sanctions align with actions taken by its international partners.

Arricano CEO: Company has not violated Ukrainian laws

Margus Kurm, CEO of Arricano Real Estate Ltd — which is now under sanctions — said in a statement to the media on Monday that the company has not been informed of the reasons behind the sanctions.

According to Kurm, claims that the company continues to operate in Crimea are false and have been used in previous attempts to discredit the firm.

"In the spring of 2023, the Ukrainian Security Service launched a criminal investigation under a section of Ukraine's criminal code concerning support for an aggressor state. In the fall, four shopping centers owned by the Arricano Group were seized, and in the summer of 2024, two of them were handed over to ARMA, the agency responsible for tracing and managing criminal assets. In essence, this meant that Arricano's assets were taken over before any charges had been filed — let alone a conviction," Kurm said.

He noted that the process was eventually halted, and in the fall of last year, the company's assets were released.

"The court found that over the course of two years, the security service had failed to present any evidence to substantiate the suspicions that formed the basis of the investigation. Three weeks ago, the criminal proceedings were officially closed. Tellingly, not a single Arricano employee was ever named as a suspect during the three-year investigation, nor was any explanation given as to who allegedly supported the aggressor, when or how," he wrote.

In Kurm's view, the criminal proceedings were never about investigating a crime, but rather an attempt to unlawfully seize assets belonging to Estonian investors — and the sanctions imposed on Sunday are a continuation of that same process.

"Despite all these actions taken against it, Arricano has continued to operate in Ukraine and has remained transparent. We've kept the Estonian president, government and embassy in Kyiv informed, and we've answered every question from the press. We will continue to do so. We have nothing to hide or be ashamed of," the statement concluded.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:49

Photos: Avinurme Barrel Fair turns quarter of a century old

15:26

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

13:45

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

11:36

Ilmar Tamm: We can't win the war if we don't trust one another

11:34

Alar Karis: Estonia defended by our will, capabilities and allies

10:30

Kristen Michal: Every fight and victory requires sacrifice

08:37

Choir leader: It is now our turn to help Estonians abroad

08:16

Fickle spring weather means it's too soon for birch sauna whisk making

08:02

Defense minister: It's clear US strikes on Iran were long in the planning

22.06

Foreign minister: We've assisted 20 Estonian citizens in Israel with allies' help

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.06

Baltics, Nordics, Poland call for Russian soldier Schengen zone visa ban

20.06

EDF colonel: Russia using airstrikes on homes to offset stalled advances

15:26

Galleries and video: Victory Day Parade 2025 Updated

22.06

Gallery: Rally in support of Israel held in Tallinn

13:45

Ukraine's Zelenskyy sanctions three Estonian businessmen

20.06

Baltic Defense Line anti-tank ditch construction underway in Estonia

16.06

Turkey's top air display team to give Victory Day show over Pärnu beach

23.06

Feature | June 23, Estonia's Victory Day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo