X!

Plan to enshrine Song and Dance Festival in law divides opinion

News
100 moments: Photographers' cut from the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival
100 moments: Photographers' cut from the XXVIII Song and XXI Dance Festival "Iseoma" ("Kinship"). July 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A bill to enshrine and define the Song and Dance Festival is currently being debated by the Riigikogu. Politicians are split, but choir and dance leaders support the new legislation.

In spring, the opposition's draft law on the Song and Dance Festival passed its first reading in the Riigikogu. For more than 150 years, song festivals have been held based on a societal agreement but now there is an initiative to enshrine it in law. 

The idea has both passionate supporters and opponents.

Intense work to turn the tradition into law began in March, when former Minister of Culture and current MP Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) submitted a draft to the Riigikogu. He wants it to take effect from the start of 2026.

"Currently people come and participate mainly for two reasons: one is national enthusiasm, the other is the quality. Effort is needed to maintain this. Such a forward-looking prescription is, in my opinion, important," Lukas said.

Former education minister Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). Source: Ministry of Education and Research

The law defines the festival's status and organization, the assurance of continuity and funding, but also lists all the participating choir types and stipulates that at least one-third of the repertoire must belong to the classical canon of Estonian choral and orchestral music and be performed in Estonian or its dialects. The dance festival's repertoire must, even in original works, be based on folk dance arrangements.

Kadri Tali, member of the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee, finds such detail suffocating for the festival. She thinks the law unnecessary and populist.

"What are we trying to save? I think it's about preserving and guaranteeing sustainable funding and venues. For that, such a law is not needed — one that imposes such artistic limitations and introduces a kind of censorship to this future event. That would restrict the freedom of the tradition," said Tali.

However, organizers of choral music and folk dance believe in the law.

"I still believe that such large societal movements are better regulated. Until now, schools had assembly halls. Until now, there were old cultural centers. Until now, agreements have worked for collectives to rehearse somewhere. But now, schools are being built without halls. Already some municipalities are charging collectives rent for rehearsal space. Is it necessary to regulate even which choir types participate and what the structure of the repertoire should be? At some point you do need to define what the song festival is that you're regulating with this law. In that sense, I think it's reasonable," said Kaie Tanner, Executive Director of the Estonian Choral Association.

The third and final performance of the "Iseoma" Dance Festival. July 4, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Karel Johannes Vähi, director of the Estonian Folk Dance and Folk Music Society, said: "In the Cultural Committee we discussed whether we must specify in advance what percentage of the song festival repertoire must be previous works or so-called golden classics, but fundamentally no one really doubts that this law outlines and highlights the conditions we are currently dealing with anyway. Perhaps one of the most important roles of this law is to draw more attention to teachers, their succession, and their working conditions."

Margus Toomla, head of the Song and Dance Festival Foundation, told AK the organization has not looked at it yet. This is because it was prepared in the run up to this year's event, during the foundation's busiest time. Organizers will look at it in the autumn.

The government does not support the creation of the law. This conclusion has also been reached in analyses conducted over the years in the Ministry of Culture, one of which was initiated during Tõnis Lukas's term as minister.

"The Estonian state supports the festival process now and will continue to do so. Without a law. We should avoid overregulation. These problems can be solved through sectoral agreements, support measures, development programs, and raising awareness among local governments and educational institutions. I think there is a risk that the law could lock down our festival, making it less dynamic, less able to evolve with the times, which is one of the preconditions for preserving intangible heritage," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

The next Song and Dance Festival will take place in three years. Then, the Youth Festival and the General Festival will unusually be held in the same summer as consecutive events. The text of the law would allow such exceptions only by ministerial regulation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:50

Seto Royal Theater puts on first rock musical in south Estonia

14:13

Gallery: Vanemuine Theater's summer concert draws large crowds in Tartu

13:35

Independence war memorial arrives in Hiiumaa

13:18

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

13:01

Estonian health and supplements firm Iconfit eyeing international markets

12:36

New African swine fever outbreak in Viljandi County, 4,500 pigs to be culled

12:03

Estonia's new renewables reverse auction seen as unattractive

11:29

Estonian air traffic control revenues up 300 percent on year to Q2 2025

10:49

Plan to enshrine Song and Dance Festival in law divides opinion

10:16

Estonian men's épée team out of world championships after Switzerland loss

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights Updated

29.07

AC/DC concert a boon for Estonian tourism sector

29.07

Tallinn's newly completed Pollinator Highway fenced off

29.07

Michelin-recognized Lahepere Villa restaurant to close in August

29.07

Tallinn cancels procurement that pushed bike shed prices to €55,000

29.07

Rare hoopoe spotted in Pärnu County

24.07

Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

29.07

Estonia to solve wild boar meat surplus by sending it to Ukraine

29.07

Kaspar Viilup: HBO Max lands without a splash in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo