Estonia's Jasmiin Üpraus wins opening round of Aquabike World Championship

Jasmiin Üpraus.
Jasmiin Üpraus. Source: Arek Rejs
At the opening round of the Aquabike World Championship season on Lake Toba in Indonesia, Jasmiin Üpraus took first place.

Üpraus placed second in all three races, while fellow competitor Ander-Hubert Lauri finished seventh, fifth and tenth, placing fifth overall in the season opener.

"This victory came through smart racing and consistency, both from me and the team. A big bow to them. The tough racing conditions definitely suited me as well," Üpraus said after her win.

"I gained a very good experience, and in the final race I also felt the 'charms' of motorsport — but I still managed to finish in the top ten. I'm glad I was able to prove to myself and show others that I can compete with the fastest men in the world," Lauri added.

64 Racing Factory rider Jasmiin Üpraus is entering her eighth contracted season in the world championship circuit. Her successful career to date has brought Estonia four world titles — in 2022 in circuit racing, in 2023 in slalom and in 2024 in both circuit and slalom.

Ander-Hubert Lauri is a six-time Ski Junior GP3 world champion who began his first season in the top-tier Ski GP1 class as a contracted rider in Indonesia.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

