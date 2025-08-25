Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

On Saturday evening, fires will be lit at sunset around the Baltic Sea coast to mark the annual Night of Ancient Bonfires to mark the end of summer.

The fires are lit to commemorate the old coastal signal fires that were lit at sunset to guide sailors home.

The modern tradition of lighting a chain of bonfires on beaches to mark the end of the summer has become a national custom over the past two decades.

The event serves first and foremost to communicate positive ideas and messages.

Events will be held across the country, including at Inglirand Beach, the Seaplane Harbour, the Estonian Open Air Museum and Viimsi Open Air Museum.

Saturday's event will mark the 21st time the Night of Ancient Bonfires takes place in Estonia.

You can see a list of all the events taking place here.

