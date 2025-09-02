Gallery: Estonian Defense Forces Estcoy-22 welcomed home after leaving Iraq

X!

The Estonian Defense Forces contingent arrives in Estonia after leaving Iraq, September 2, 2025
The Estonian Defense Forces' infantry company Estcoy-22 arrived in Estonia on Tuesday morning after leaving the U.S.-led mission in Iraq.

On Monday, September 1, Estcoy-22 lowered the Scout Battalion flag at the Erbil airbase in Iraq, marking the end of the battalion's unit service in the United States-led coalition military operation Inherent Resolve.

Early this morning, the infantry company arrived back in Estonia.

"Through Operation Inherent Resolve, the Scout Battalion has gained yet another unique experience, strengthened its alliance relationships, and demonstrated itself as a professional partner," said Estcoy-22 commander Major Mart Voolaid.

"One of the biggest victories has undoubtedly been the time spent together with the unit in a relatively confined space, which inevitably forced different personalities to cooperate and resolve emerging disagreements. In addition, every soldier learned to take into account a different cultural environment when performing tasks and to apply a flexible approach in working with allies," he added.

The coalition forces commander in Iraq, U.S. Brigadier General Kevin J. Lambert, highlighted Estonia as a country that contributes significantly beyond its size.

"Nearly 500 Estonian soldiers have served here to date. I want to say thank you to your country and to your people," said Brigadier General Lambert.

"For a country the size of Estonia, your contribution is remarkable. The fact that Estonia is not only a vocal, confident, and reliable NATO partner in Europe but is also able to contribute to security and export its security capabilities by supporting efforts like the coalition to defeat ISIS is simply phenomenal."

The goal of the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve is to advise and support Iraqi local security forces in building up the country's defense capabilities so that they can independently defeat Islamist extremist groups.

Estcoy-22, formed primarily based on the A mechanized infantry company, served in Operation Inherent Resolve with responsibilities including providing close protection for key movements and visits, fulfilling rapid response tasks, and securing the Erbil base when necessary.

Infantry company units based on the Scout Battalion served in Iraq under Operation Inherent Resolve since the spring of 2023.

Editor: Helen Wright

