Tartu planning to upgrade Kastani tänav

Aparaaditehas.
Aparaaditehas. Source: Jopp Creative
Tartu City Council is drawing up designs to revamp Kastani tänav and will drop the speed limit, create a separate corridor for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce parking spaces.

Kastani is a busy street that leads to the Aparaaditehas creative complex, connects the Karlova neighborhood with Riia tänav and is part of Tartu's core cycling network.

The design work is in its final phase and city architect Jiri Tintera said the one-way traffic will remain but sidewalks will be widened for pedestrians. Bicycles and scooters will also have their own one-way corridor.

Speed will be dropped from 30 kilometers per hour to 20 outside Aparaaditehas, and a drop-off place for delivery trucks and food couriers will be created.

The number of parking spaces on the street will be reduced for other vehicles, Tintera added.

Kastani tänav in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

"Currently, most of the parking spaces on Kastani tänav are not actually marked — people park on the roadway. We are going to organize this by creating proper parking bays," the city architect added.

Tartu Deputy Mayor Raimond Tamm (Reform) said the redesign's goal is to create a logical cycling route between Annelinn and Riia tänav.

"If you go along Kastani tänav, it continues onto Õnne tänav on the other side of Võru Street, and from there onto the Sõpruse Bridge," Tamm explained.

The reconstruction will cost approximately €1.5 million, Tamm added.

"Seventy percent of eligible costs will come from external funding, while 30 percent will be covered by the city budget. Any work not eligible for external funding will be fully financed by the city," the deputy mayor noted.

As part of the renewal, the street's characteristic chestnut tree alley will be preserved. However, some trees will need to be replaced due to disease.

The reconstruction work will begin in 2027 and is expected to last about a year.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

