Estonia inks deal launching new Defense League drone training for civilians

A drone being launched during Estonia's large-scale multinational defense exercise Siil 2025.
A drone being launched during Estonia's large-scale multinational defense exercise Siil 2025. Source: kpr/OR-2 Maria Tammeaid/mil.ee
Estonia's Defense Ministry and Defense League signed a cooperation agreement with HK Unicorn Squad Tuesday to expand public drone training with the new Angry Eagle program.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said drones are already a key part of modern warfare, as seen in Ukraine, and that Estonia's new initiative will now go beyond high schools to include adults.

"This gives citizens the chance to develop their tech skills and contribute to Estonia's broad-based defense," he said.

Under the deal, the Estonian Defense League (EDL) and HK Unicorn Squad will launch basic drone courses for enthusiasts to raise awareness of how to safely handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, commander of the EDL, highlighted how unique the Defense League is in uniting the personal and professional expertise of all its members in support of Estonia's national defense.

He emphasized that nearly all of the country's current drone expertise likewise stems from volunteer initiative, adding that basic training on safe drone handling is something the organization could share more widely with state support.

"The benefits would also extend to other fields beyond national defense," Tamm added.

HK Unicorn Squad founder Taavi Kotka said many Estonians are eager to learn drone skills but don't know where to start.

"Angry Eagle is training designed primarily for beginners," he said. Through hands-on flight exercises, participants learn how drones are used in a military context before moving on, if interested, "to more advanced courses."

To learn more or sign up to be notified when programs are launched, visit kurikotkas.ee.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

