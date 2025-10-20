Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

Electricity prices in Estonia will spike at €1,000 per megawatt-hour Monday morning.

The Nord Pool Estonia price will reach and pass the €1,000 per MWh-mark between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., though the overall price for the day will be €168.5 per MWh.

Several electricity connections are out of service or not operating at full capacity on Monday. The Sweden–Lithuania and Estonia–Finland interconnectors, for instance, will not be operating at full capacity, while Monday only low winds will be seen too, according to forecasts.

At 6.45 a.m. on Monday, electricity rose in price to €500 per MWh, reaching €900 by 7.30 a.m., then climbing to €1,000 after 8 a.m., peaking at €1,051 per MWh up to 8.45 a.m.

The average market price of electricity in Estonia over the past week was €108.8 per MWh — up 25 percent on the previous week.

Prices in Estonia are the same as in Lithuania and Latvia.

From the start of the month, the day-ahead NordPool prices are quoted for every 15-minute period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!