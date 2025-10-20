X!

Latvia's new Salacgriva bridge on Via Baltica partially opens on Monday

The Salaca River in Salacgriva, Latvia in summer 2024.
The Salaca River in Salacgriva, Latvia in summer 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ERR News
Latvia's new bridge, close to the Estonian border on the Via Baltica, over the Salaca River in Salacgrīva will partly open to the public on Monday.

Traffic will switch from the temporary bridge to the new structure during the day, Latvia's public broadcaster LSM reported.

For now, traffic will be organised along one lane of the new bridge and controlled by traffic lights.

The closed lane will be demarcated by guide rails, and the speed limit on the bridge will be 50 km/h.

Reversible traffic is planned to be maintained until the bridge is fully opened to traffic in mid-November.

Freight vehicles weighing more than 44 tonnes will also be able to cross the river.

The temporary bridge in Salacgriva over the River Salaca in May 2025. Source: SIA "Nordes Būve"

Editor: Helen Wright

