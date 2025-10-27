X!

Estonia, Latvia begin feasibility studies for fourth electricity connection

News
Electricity pylon (photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylon (photo is illustrative). Source: Mark Bishop / Unsplash
News

Estonia and Latvia's transmission system operators, Elering and AS Augstsprieguma tīkls (AST), will begin studying the feasibility of a fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries.

The fourth link would run across the Baltic Sea between Saaremaa and the coast of Courland.

Studies will be conducted focusing on technological solutions as well as a cost-benefit analysis and are expected by spring 2026.

Priit Heinla, Elering's head of offshore grid development, said the electricity transmission grid needs strengthening to raise capacity and support the development of renewable energy.

Currently, the two countries are connected by three electricity lines, two of which were reconstructed as part of the Baltic synchronization project.

"The fourth Estonia–Latvia electricity connection will enhance the reliability and stability of the system and support greater integration of renewable energy into the Estonian and Latvian electricity grids, contributing to both countries' climate goals," said Heinla.

The initial agreement to develop a fourth connection was signed in 2023.

The new connection could be build between Saaremaa and Courland. Source: ERR News/ Datawrapper

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:25

Estonia, Latvia begin feasibility studies for fourth electricity connection

15:52

Renno Nellis: Protecting the black stork from the environmental officials

15:20

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

14:39

Estonia's Janek Mäggi once more to lead world draughts federation

14:38

Ministry not planning to check whether authorities' database queries justified

13:59

Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives press on after local elections flop

13:20

Estonian ISP stops sending payment links over security concerns

13:06

Officer: Troops spread very thinly across thousand-kilometer Ukraine front

12:31

Tõnis Saarts: Isamaa's pragmatism

12:25

Report: Estonia's economy is more knowledge-intensive, but Lithuania makes more money

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

25.10

Tallinn bar steps up security to combat increase in drink spiking

26.10

Gallery: Viljandi landmark restored by donations

26.10

RMK upgrades forest road to bypass Saatse Boot in south Estonia

24.10

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

08:31

Car tax revenues likely to fall short of revised €90 million figure

26.10

Excessive secrecy around defense facilities may increase enemy interest, expert says

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

15:20

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

26.10

Michal: Pressure must be kept up on postponing EU's Emissions Trading System

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo