Estonia, Latvia begin feasibility studies for fourth electricity connection

Estonia and Latvia's transmission system operators, Elering and AS Augstsprieguma tīkls (AST), will begin studying the feasibility of a fourth electricity interconnection between the two countries.

The fourth link would run across the Baltic Sea between Saaremaa and the coast of Courland.

Studies will be conducted focusing on technological solutions as well as a cost-benefit analysis and are expected by spring 2026.

Priit Heinla, Elering's head of offshore grid development, said the electricity transmission grid needs strengthening to raise capacity and support the development of renewable energy.

Currently, the two countries are connected by three electricity lines, two of which were reconstructed as part of the Baltic synchronization project.

"The fourth Estonia–Latvia electricity connection will enhance the reliability and stability of the system and support greater integration of renewable energy into the Estonian and Latvian electricity grids, contributing to both countries' climate goals," said Heinla.

The initial agreement to develop a fourth connection was signed in 2023.

The new connection could be build between Saaremaa and Courland. Source: ERR News/ Datawrapper

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!