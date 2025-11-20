Estonia denies rumors it will take over Czech ammunition initiative for Ukraine

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) pushed back on rumors that Estonia will take over the Czech Republic's ammunition initiative for Ukraine after reports circulated in local media, Postimees newspaper reported .

Incoming Prime Minister Andrej Babiš does not like the Czech-led scheme, which has delivered almost 3 million shells to Ukraine over the last two years. He has suggested NATO could take over the scheme.

Last week, Czech newspaper Seznam Zpravy reported that, according to its sources, Estonia is seen as a potential leader of the initiative and would be backed by the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden.

The outlet reported that Babiš brought up the topic with Micha during an introductory call last week.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that "no such discussions (are) taking place," and the Ministry of Defense added that Estonia has no plans to take the lead in the initiative when asked by the Kyiv Independent.

"I do not comment on the content of diplomatic talks," Czech Foreign Ministry spokesperson Daniel Drake told the Kyiv Independent. "We rule out that the Czech ambassador to Estonia conducted any such talks."

On Thursday, Postimees reported that Michal ruled out the idea.

"I had an introductory call with the future prime minister of the Czech Republic. In the conversation, I emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and expressed hope that the Czech Republic sees this the same way we do," the prime minister told the newspaper.

"Ukraine needs shells, this helps them hold out. We certainly hope the Czechs will continue all their efforts in assisting Ukraine. Estonia does not plan to take over this initiative."

Postimees also said Estonian officials were slightly surprised by the rumors.

