Estonia's new Škoda trains to make first official journeys this Saturday

After a wait of more than a year, Estonia's new Škoda trains are set to make their first official journeys this Saturday. The new long-distance trains will run between Tapa and Tallinn for the first time at the start of 2026.

The new Škoda trains arrived in Estonia last summer, and although they have been seen conducting test runs in some places, they will officially enter into service for the first time this Saturday, traveling from Tallinn to Klooga.

"They will soon gradually start running, as far as the infrastructure allows. As of today, we know that we will be able to launch the westbound connection in mid-December, as the infrastructure there has been ready for a long time," said Elron management board member Märt Ehrenpreis.

From January 5, Elron is set to open a new line between Tallinn and Tapa. However, the new Škoda trains will not be able to continue on to reach Tartu for the time being, even though they were originally ordered, largely with that destination in mind.

"The best information we have at the moment is that next fall we will be able to switch on the contact network in the direction of Tartu so that electric trains can travel from Tapa to Tartu," said Arvo Smiltinš, technical director of Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways).

According to Smiltinš,, the curves in the track have already been straightened, the contact network renewed and major construction work completed. However, the final obstacle remaining is the conversion of the traffic control system, as the current version is not suitable for electric train traffic.

"The existing system also uses rails and rail joints, and the frequency there is 50 Hertz, which coincides with the frequency used in the contact network, which is also 50 Hertz. It means the similarity in frequency prevents the traffic control system from working properly," Smiltinš explained.

Simply put, the electric current that moves the train suppresses the signals in the rails that are necessary for traffic control.

Estonian purchased 11 long-distance and five commuter trains from Škoda. All the new trains have three carriages and are longer than the ones currently used in Estonia. This means there are more seats as well as separate areas in the carriage for wheelchairs and prams.

All seats are on the new trains are numbered. While there is a ticket machine on the train, Elron believes that in future, tickets for long-distance trains should only be purchased in advance, as is customary elsewhere in the world.

One of the new three-car Škoda electric train costs around €9 million.

