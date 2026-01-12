X!

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

News
Annely Akkermann.
Annely Akkermann. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A clerical error in the gambling tax bill approved last December removed online casinos from taxation this year. MP Annely Akkerman said the law must be reprocessed to fix the mistake.

Finance Committee member Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) was the first to inform ERR of the error in the law, noting that the issue had also come up in committee discussions. "Games of chance and remote gambling were left out of this year's taxation, meaning online casino games are not being taxed in 2026," said Kokk.

The mistake lies in a clause amending the Gambling Tax Act, which now specifies that the tax rate is 5.5 percent of the amount from "skill games" as defined in Section 1, Subsection 1, Clause 5 of the law.

According to Kokk, the problem is the inclusion of the term "skill games." There would have been no issue, he said, if the term "games of chance" had also been included.

The Riigikogu passed the bill amending the Gambling Tax Act on December 3 last year and the president promulgated it on December 18.

The bill's goal was to gradually lower the gambling tax rate from 6 to 4 percent — by half a percentage point annually. For this year, the rate was supposed to drop to 5.5 percent.

Kokk added that the provisions for subsequent years were correctly drafted, but the current error could result in a significant financial loss for the state.

Finance Committee chair Annely Akkermann (Reform) told ERR the error would be corrected within a month.

"This mistake is indeed in the Gambling Tax Act and we will fix it," Akkermann said.

She added that in her 12 years in the Riigikogu, this is the first such clerical error in one of her own bills. "No one noticed it. I personally read through the bill. Everyone read it — lawyers at the Ministry of Finance, our committee staff, members of parliament, all the way up to the president," she said.

Akkermann explained that there are two options for correcting the error, both of which require reprocessing the law. "One option is to attach the fix as an amendment to another bill. The other is to submit a separate bill to remove the word 'skill games' from the text," she said.

"We're more likely to go with the fastest option and bundle it with another bill," she added.

Akkermann said swift action should help prevent serious financial damage from the lack of taxation. "Absolutely. A legal counsel from a gambling operator wrote to us and clearly stated that the intent of the legislature is obvious — no one expected that games of chance would be untaxed. It's universally understood to be a clerical error," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

City of Tartu considering subsidizing morning bus connections to Riga

19:50

Riigikogu MPs want special committee to investigate former police chiefs case

19:45

SDE MP: Gambling tax error means culture and sports lose out on additional revenue

19:35

University of Tartu researchers: People in Ida-Viru County want change

19:25

Estonian polar scientist: Research in Antarctica is extremely international

19:12

British DJ and producer Pete Tong to perform in Tallinn this February

18:58

Skier Kristjan Ilves sixth before a home crowd at Otepää world cup event

18:40

Rakvere marks 800th birthday with host of events in 2026

18:08

Analyst: Security experts miss the mark almost half the time

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

16:44

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo