X!

Gambling operators voluntarily paying tax may prove difficult

News
Online casino.
Online casino. Source: ERR
News

It is unclear whether gambling companies will be able to voluntarily pay tax after the Riigikogu inadvertently passed a law exempting operators from tax.

"A tax is a legal obligation, so if that obligation no longer exists, we cannot speak of a tax," said Ministry of Finance Deputy Secretary General Evelyn Liivamägi.

"However, we are analyzing whether and how companies might be able to voluntarily contribute in the meantime, until the obligation is reinstated—so that funding for culture and sports doesn't suffer."

Discussions between the Ministry of Finance and the Tax and Customs Board will determine whether voluntary payment is possible.

Riigikogu member Tanel Tein (Eesti 200), who advocated for lowering gambling taxes, told Vikerraadio on Thursday morning that no one yet knows how such payments might work.

"There is no solution on the table right now. But again, it has only been two and a half days. This is not an easy task," Tein said.

On Monday, it was revealed that gambling operators had been accidentally exempted from paying the remote gambling tax.

This year's state budget had projected €27 million in revenue from this tax, around €2 million per month.

First, the gambling firm Yolo Group, and then other members of the Estonian Association of Gambling Operators, including Betsafe, Bombay, Coolbet, Fenixbet, Grandx, Hitz Gaming, Ninja Casino, Olybet, Optibet, Paf, Tonybet, Unibet, Vana Lauri, and Vivatbet, said they were prepared to voluntarily pay the tax until the error is corrected.

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu started to correct the error. The bill could be adopted by the end of February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:36

Hiiumaa farm's entire poultry stock to be culled after avian flu outbreak

09:26

Harri Tiido: The Sinicization of Siberia

09:21

Gambling operators voluntarily paying tax may prove difficult

09:04

Cryptocurrency services now required to make tax authority declarations

15.01

Government not ruling out keeping free rural buses for pensioners and children

15.01

Justice chancellor: Laws should be understandable for everyone

15.01

Tallinn City Council elects new committee chairs and deputies on Thursday

15.01

Defense committee removes B1 Estonian requirement for conscripts from draft bill

15.01

PM: Estonia spent almost 1% of GDP on ammunition in 2025

15.01

Price of Estonian butter to start falling soon

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.01

Estonia planning to destroy all raccoon dogs on Hiiumaa island

14.01

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

15.01

Expert: Estonia has five years to turn population decline around

14.01

Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

15.01

Man found dead on ferry attacked woman in Tallinn on same day

14.01

Estonia completes 110km of control line on eastern border

15.01

Estonia prepared to send troops to Greenland military exercises if requested Updated

15.01

First munitions plant in close to a century opens in Estonia

14.01

Estonia's population fell by over 7,000 in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo