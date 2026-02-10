X!

Online gambling tax fixes to take effect March 1

News
MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200) in the Riigikogu.
MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200) in the Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu
News

Lawmakers in Estonia are set to approve a technical fix restoring the gambling tax to online casinos, closing a legislative error that briefly left remote gambling exempt.

The Riigikogu will hold a final vote Tuesday on an amendment to the Gambling Tax Act introduced by MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200). The latest change corrects wording adopted late last year that inadvertently exempted online casinos from Estonia's gambling tax.

The amendment clarifies that both games of chance and games of skill offered as remote gambling are taxed on the same basis. By deleting the term "game of skill" from one provision in the legislation, a uniform 5.5 percent gambling tax will apply to both categories.

The Riigikogu's Finance Committee adjusted the timeline initially set out in the amendment, setting March 1, 2026, as the effective date.

Under current law, gambling taxes are assessed on a monthly basis, making the start of a new calendar month the standard point for changes to take effect.

This aligns with the current IT systems and operating practices of both market participants and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

The fix is linked to legislation passed in December and effective since January 1 that was intended to boost funding for sports and culture through gambling tax revenues. Restoring equal taxation is expected to reestablish legal clarity for both operators and the tax authority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:58

Riigikogu speaker: Trump could be Nobel Peace Prize candidate if Ukraine sees lasting peace

12:25

Kristi Raik: A special representative of Europe for Russia — to do what?

11:51

Gallery: Eesti Laul stage taking shape ahead of Saturday's grand final

11:23

Russia sending diplomats, intelligence officers banned from Europe to Africa

11:23

Estonian intelligence: Russia merely feigns interest in Ukraine peace talks

11:20

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

11:19

Estonian youths increasingly see LLMs as friends

11:05

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

10:49

Estonian mixed curling pair's Winter Olympics come to an end with loss to Czechs

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

06.02

Estonia bans over 1,000 more Russian soldiers from entering Schengen zone

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

09.02

FM: Difficult to look Ukrainians in the eye after President Karis' comments

08.02

German wargame simulating Baltic attack dismissed as 'insulting' and 'nonsense'

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

08.02

Bus companies most affected by overnight closures of Estonia's border

07.02

Registration for Estonian 'Language Friends' program opens Monday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo