Online gambling tax fixes to take effect March 1

Lawmakers in Estonia are set to approve a technical fix restoring the gambling tax to online casinos, closing a legislative error that briefly left remote gambling exempt.

The Riigikogu will hold a final vote Tuesday on an amendment to the Gambling Tax Act introduced by MP Tanel Tein (Eesti 200). The latest change corrects wording adopted late last year that inadvertently exempted online casinos from Estonia's gambling tax.

The amendment clarifies that both games of chance and games of skill offered as remote gambling are taxed on the same basis. By deleting the term "game of skill" from one provision in the legislation, a uniform 5.5 percent gambling tax will apply to both categories.

The Riigikogu's Finance Committee adjusted the timeline initially set out in the amendment, setting March 1, 2026, as the effective date.

Under current law, gambling taxes are assessed on a monthly basis, making the start of a new calendar month the standard point for changes to take effect.

This aligns with the current IT systems and operating practices of both market participants and the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

The fix is linked to legislation passed in December and effective since January 1 that was intended to boost funding for sports and culture through gambling tax revenues. Restoring equal taxation is expected to reestablish legal clarity for both operators and the tax authority.

