SDE MP: Gambling tax error means culture and sports lose out on additional revenue

News
Riina Sikkut.
Riina Sikkut. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A typo in the draft Gambling Tax Act, which was approved in December, eliminated the taxation of online casinos for the current year. Riina Sikkut (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee, said the error will deprive culture and sports of expected revenue.

While Estonia's coalition government had planned to reduce the remote gambling tax by 0.5 percentage points per year, a clerical error in the amended law means remote gambling will be completely untaxed,. The mistake was discovered by a lawyer representing a gambling company.

Speaking to ERR, Riina Sikkut (SDE), who is also a member of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee, criticized the error, saying that "a tax circus" has begun.

"The prime minister promised an end to the tax festival, but apparently the Estonian people were waiting for a tax circus to begin. Today, it became clear that the gambling tax exemption, which was created in a hurry and allegedly as a result of political blackmail, was flawed," said Sikkut.

"Now the very thing that was feared is happening: culture and sports will be deprived of the expected (additional) revenue – a 'typo' that has become law exempts a large part of the gambling industry from paying tax," she added.

Sikkut added that Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) had enthusiastically defended the tax exemption for online casinos, even though his party colleagues considered it to be the worst law of the year.

"Now, of course, it's a new year, and it seems that the coalition is continuing to make bad decisions at a rapid pace.," Sikkut told ERR.

"The amendment to the law was a controversial one, and, as we remember, the concerns began from the way this tax exemption took shape within the draft law. Namely, a representative of online casinos lobbied for the law directly at the negotiating table during the coalition talks. Later, the Ministry of Finance warned of a possible decline in revenue. The Financial Intelligence Unit outlined the growing risk of money laundering, as it is difficult to supervise institutions that are not physically located in Estonia. For that reason, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) did not support this draft law," Sikkut said.

Finance Committee member Aivar Kokk (Isamaa) was the first to inform ERR of the error in the law, noting that the issue had also come up in committee discussions. "Games of chance and remote gambling were left out of this year's taxation, meaning online casino games are not being taxed in 2026," said Kokk.

The mistake lies in a clause amending the Gambling Tax Act, which now specifies that the tax rate is 5.5 percent of the amount from "skill games" as defined in Section 1, Subsection 1, Clause 5 of the law.

According to Kokk, the problem is the inclusion of the term "skill games." There would have been no issue, he said, if the term "games of chance" had also been included.

The Riigikogu passed the bill amending the Gambling Tax Act on December 3 last year and the president promulgated it on December 18.

The bill's goal was to gradually lower the gambling tax rate from 6 to 4 percent — by half a percentage point annually. For this year, the rate was supposed to drop to 5.5 percent.

Kokk added that the provisions for subsequent years were correctly drafted, but the current error could result in a significant financial loss for the state.

---

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

