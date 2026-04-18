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Official fired over casino tax law blunder heading to court

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Piia Schults.
Piia Schults. Source: ERR
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A long-serving bureaucrat fired by the Office of the Riigikogu due to an error in the drafting of a bill which left online casinos free from their tax obligations is taking the matter to court.

"My lawyer filed a petition with the Tallinn Administrative Court," the sacked official, Piia Schults, told ERR.

"If the complaint is accepted for proceedings, I would prefer written proceedings," Schults added.

It is not currently known if the first-tier administrative court will hear Schults's complaint via written proceedings.

Schults had previously told ERR her case was "quite important" in obtaining legal clarity, adding she "has to challenge this."

Schults said she was contesting the decision on behalf of all those unfairly dismissed, and in the interests of transparency in the public sector.

In January this year, an error in the draft gambling tax law approved at the end of 2025 came to light. The oversight removed the requirement for online casinos to pay tax in the early part of 2026.

In March, it emerged the Riigikogu's Office had dismissed Schults, who had worked as an adviser to the Riigikogu Economic Affairs Committee for over 30 years, over the error.

This followed disciplinary proceedings launched after the error in the law came to light, the Riigikogu Office said. The proceedings found that the official had made mistakes that led to the adoption of the flawed law.

Schults had, the Riigikogu Office said, damaged the institution's reputation, not only through the original error but also through comments she gave to the media about the bill.

The error in the bill was discovered too late to make online casinos paying tax in Estonia obliged to do so for the start of this year. The option has been offered to these businesses to voluntarily pay tax to state coffers. Several remote gambling operators who found themselves exempt from paying tax for two months as a result of the oversight had, as of January, voluntarily paid close to €500,000 to the Ministry of Finance.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

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