President Karis promulgates military service and employment contract laws

On Thursday, President Alar Karis approved the amendments to the Defense Forces Service Act and Employment Contracts Act, which he had previously left unpromulgated.

Among five laws promulgated by President Karis on Thursday were two that he had previously decided not to promulgate, instead returning them to the Riigikogu for further changes.

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu voted to adopt an amended version of the Act on Amendments to the Military Service Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts.

In December, Karis declined to promulgate the previous version of the act due to a provision requiring conscripts to have B1-level proficiency in the Estonian language.

With that provision now omitted, Karis promulgated the law on Thursday.

The President's Office said the law now better allows for the integration of reservists, conscripts and civilians working in the EDF into its activities.

A voluntary service will be created, allowing reservists to temporarily participate in EDF tasks without holding staff posts. This concerns roles such as the training of conscripts as instructors, the manning of permanent readiness units and participation in international military operations.

The law also broadens the opportunities for conscripts to contribute to the tasks of the Defense Forces, allowing them to participate in international naval operations after completing certain training. Civilian EDF employees and other public servants will now have the opportunity to participate in military exercises and undergo the necessary training.

Members of the EDF's Pioneers Battalion on exercise. Source: EDF

Karis also promulgated the Employment Contracts Act and related amendments, which allows for more flexible working hours.

Karis had refused to promulgate that law in December, as, in his view, Constitutional violations had taken place during the legislative process. The technical errors in the previous version of the bill have since been corrected, with the Riigikogu passing the law on Wednesday.

The amendments enable flexible working time agreements, allowing part-time employees to work additional hours up to full time according to set conditions.

Agreements must be put in writing, guarantee employees are paid at least 1.2 times the minimum hourly wage, and require a minimum workload of at least a quarter of the weekly total – i.e. 10 hours per week.

The Riigikogu added a provision to prevent employers from converting previously full-time jobs into ones with flexible working arrangements to cut costs. Opportunities for minors to work outside school hours were expanded.

On Thursday, Karis additionally approved laws on local government rights and participation, the avoidance of double taxation with Andorra and electricity network underutilization fees.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!