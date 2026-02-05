X!

Watch: Winter Olympics opening ceremony live on ERR this Friday

News
News

The 2026 Winter Olympics get underway this Friday (February 6) in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The opening ceremony can be seen live on ETV2 and via the links in this article from 8.45 p.m.

Estonia will be represented at the games by a record number of participants. The Estonian delegation comprises 31 athletes (in 11 different sports), along with 47 coaching, medical and support staff.

At Friday's opening ceremony, the Estonian flag will be carried by biathlete Johanna Talihärm and speed skater Marten Liiv.

However, the athletes will not be walking side by side: the opening ceremony will take place in four locations simultaneously – Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno and Predazzo.

Marten Liiv will carry the flag at the San Siro stadium in Milan, while Johanna Talihärm will do so at the Olympic Village in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The ceremony is expected to last around three hours, and for the first time in history, two Olympic cauldrons are planned to be lit: one in Milan, in Arco della Pace Square, and the second in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where the skiing competitions will take place.

The main ceremony will be at the San Siro, with music performed by Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

The Olympic curling tournament is already underway, having begun on Wednesday, February 4. Estonia are represented in the mixed doubles competition by Mari Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

The games continue until February 22, with live action daily on ERR's channels.

The full list of events live on ERR is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Viktor Solts

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Merko and Nordecon's 2025 profits down nearly 50 percent on year

19:40

Two Estonian-funded construction projects open in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

19:06

Watch: Winter Olympics opening ceremony live on ERR this Friday

18:25

Estonia to close 2 Russian border crossing points at night from February 24

17:48

MP on Karis messages controversy: Foreign ministry not up to the task

17:21

Icebreaker to start in Tallinn next week as Gulf of Finland freezes over

17:13

PM: Karis' latest Ukraine remarks clash with Estonia's core values Updated

16:58

New international artists announced for Viljandi Folk Music Festival

16:20

Minister: Estonia won't be renting out prison space to any other countries

16:16

Low water level grounds Kihnu ferry

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.02

Estonian authorities detain container ship suspected of smuggling

04.02

€500m investment to transform Tallinn's Ülemiste into international hub

04.02

Ice road between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa to open in coming days

12:18

Estonian foreign minister rejects president's call for EU talks with Kremlin Updated

04.02

Largest battery park in continental Europe up and running in Estonia

03.02

Gallery: Tallinn freezes in one of the coldest winters for 25 years

04.02

Estonia's sea level may reach record lows, threatening island ferry services

07:48

US approves over $200 million for Baltic security in 2026 Updated

10:11

Tesla to open dealership in Estonia

03.02

Hiiumaa ferry runs aground as authorities struggle to keep island connected

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo