Watch: Winter Olympics opening ceremony live on ERR this Friday

The 2026 Winter Olympics get underway this Friday (February 6) in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The opening ceremony can be seen live on ETV2 and via the links in this article from 8.45 p.m.

Estonia will be represented at the games by a record number of participants. The Estonian delegation comprises 31 athletes (in 11 different sports), along with 47 coaching, medical and support staff.

At Friday's opening ceremony, the Estonian flag will be carried by biathlete Johanna Talihärm and speed skater Marten Liiv.

However, the athletes will not be walking side by side: the opening ceremony will take place in four locations simultaneously – Milan, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Livigno and Predazzo.

Marten Liiv will carry the flag at the San Siro stadium in Milan, while Johanna Talihärm will do so at the Olympic Village in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The ceremony is expected to last around three hours, and for the first time in history, two Olympic cauldrons are planned to be lit: one in Milan, in Arco della Pace Square, and the second in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where the skiing competitions will take place.

The main ceremony will be at the San Siro, with music performed by Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli.

The Olympic curling tournament is already underway, having begun on Wednesday, February 4. Estonia are represented in the mixed doubles competition by Mari Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

The games continue until February 22, with live action daily on ERR's channels.

The full list of events live on ERR is available (in Estonian) here.

---

