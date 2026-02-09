X!

Ukraine to open weapons export centers in Baltics, Nordics in 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to students at the Kyiv Aviation Institute.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to students at the Kyiv Aviation Institute. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine will open 10 weapons export centers in Europe in 2026, including in the Baltic and Nordic countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

"Today, we are opening exports. Ten export centers across Europe will be operating as early as 2026 – in the Baltic and Nordic states. Ten representative offices will be active in 2026," the president said in a video clip posted on social media. He did not specify which countries.

Drones will also be produced in Germany and a production line is already operating in the United Kingdom, the president added.

Last year, Ukraine launched the "controlled export" of Ukrainian weapons abroad, beginning in November 2025. Zelenskyy said the first sales offices were set to open in Berlin and Copenhagen.  

Under the proposed system, Ukraine will export military equipment it holds in surplus and spend the profits on urgently needed weapons, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The media outlet wrote that exporting defense technologies and opening weapons production lines in partner countries are part of a broader effort to internationalize Ukraine's arms production.

Editor: Helen Wright

Ukraine to open weapons export centers in Baltics, Nordics in 2026

