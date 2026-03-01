X!

Finnish industrialist's 'Golden Age' art collection opens at Kadriorg Art Museum

More than 70 works of Finnish art belonging to the Finnish industrialist Gösta Serlachius (1876–1942) are on display at Kadriorg Art Museum for the first time.

The core of the collection consists of works from the Golden Age of Finnish art – from the late 19th and early 20th centuries – with a special focus on the works of Akseli Gallen-Kallela.

The exhibition "Symphony of Art and Nature: The Serlachius Collection" also features international old masters, a masterpiece by the 17th-century Spanish painter Jusepe de Ribera, and by Finnish contemporary artists: Anna Retulainen, Anu Tuominen et al.

This is the first time that the Serlachius Collection has been displayed in Estonia.  

"It is a great joy and honour to bring to the Kadriorg Art Museum such a representative selection of the crème de la crème of the Serlachius Collection," said director of the Kadriorg Art Museum, Aleksandra Murre.

The timber industrialist was one of the most influential art patrons in Finland in his lifetime.

"Symphony of Art and Nature: The Serlachius Collection" is on display until August.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

