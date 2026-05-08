Peppa Pig still Estonian actress Harriet Toompere's favorite role

British hit "Peppa Pig" is back with new episodes in Estonian on ETV, still powered by one familiar voice behind every character — Harriet Toompere.

Every role in the Estonian-language "Põrsas Peppa" has been voiced by Toompere alone for more than a decade, and she says the work remains pure joy.

"Recording this series is my favorite time," she said. "It's a dream world: harmonious, fun and funny."

Toompere said the heartfelt stories are so touching she sometimes tears up mid-recording. "Then I just pretend I'm perfectly fine and capable of doing the job," she quipped.

Voice actor Harriet Toompere recording the Estonian dub for a new season of "Peppa Pig." May 2026. Source: ERR

She records each episode in one continuous take, switching between characters as she hears them in the original audio.

Toompere, whose career otherwise also spans stage, television and film acting, said children sometimes recognize her voice in public.

"Occasionally when I'm at the store, I'll be talking to someone and a kid will suddenly stare at me in surprise," she said.

The globally popular series is watched in more than 180 countries and now introduces Peppa's baby sister Evie. Toompere said she is grateful the work continues.

"I'm very happy the series is still going and I get to stay with it," she said.

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