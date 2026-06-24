Fatal two‑car collision in Valga County injures four

One person was killed in a traffic accident in Valga County on Wednesday.

A serious crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in the village of Supa, Valga County, leaving one person dead. The Emergency Response Center received the call at 2:06 p.m. According to initial information, two passenger cars collided in Supa village, resulting in one fatality and injuries to four others.

Paramedics transported the injured to the hospital. Police and rescue crews are currently working at the scene, and traffic is disrupted.

All circumstances of the accident are still being clarified.

Further traffic accidents with injuries occurred in Estonia over the past day. Seven people were taken to the hospital, police said.

The first accident happened on June 23 at 1:03 a.m. in Peipsiääre municipality in Tartu County. On the 16th kilometer of the Aovere–Kallaste–Omedu road, a 38‑year‑old woman driving a Suzuki went off the road while trying to avoid a collision. Two passengers in the car, women aged 85 and 50, were taken to the hospital for medical checks.

The second accident occurred at 4:49 p.m. in the village of Ilvese in Saarde municipality in Pärnu County, when a 59‑year‑old woman driving a Nissan Qashqai left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was taken to the hospital.

At 11:16 p.m., authorities received a report of an accident in the village of Päri in Lääne‑Nigula municipality in Lääne County. On the 19th kilometer of the Risti–Virtsu–Kuivastu–Kuressaare road, a 21‑year‑old man driving a Volkswagen Golf struck a moose that ran onto the road. After the collision, the driver lost control, and the car went into a ditch and overturned onto its roof. The driver and two passengers, a 23‑year‑old woman and a 23‑year‑old man, were taken to the hospital.

At 11:22 p.m., the Emergency Response Center received a report of an accident on Lammassaare tänav in the settlement of Aruküla in Harju County. A 15‑year‑old riding a Derbi Senda moped without the required license and showing signs of alcohol intoxication ignored a police order to stop and, during the pursuit, crashed into a police vehicle. The moped rider was taken to the hospital.

Police also removed 22 drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug intoxication from the road.

This story was updated with Wednesday's accident in Valga County.

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