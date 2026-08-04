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Real estate developer Bonava warns clients after data breach

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Bonava's website.
Bonava's website. Source: bonava.ee
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Bonava, which also operates in Estonia, has suffered a data breach after unidentified individuals infiltrated its computer systems and obtained, among other things, customers' names and addresses.

Bonava announced Monday that it had suffered a data breach that may have allowed unauthorized individuals to access personal data.

Bonava was one of 15 companies and organizations whose computer systems were illegally breached. The attackers gained access to the company's customer relationship management and warranty case management systems, as well as personal data.

"Based on the information currently available to us, the breach includes names, addresses, contact details, dates of birth, contact preferences and information related to housing preferences," Bonava said.

"We recommend remaining vigilant and exercising particular caution with unexpected emails, phone calls or text messages requesting personal information or other sensitive data," the company added.

The incident has been reported to Estonia's Data Protection Inspectorate and a police report has also been filed in Sweden.

Swedish police notified Bonava last Monday of the potential data breach.

"We immediately launched an investigation to determine whether a breach had in fact occurred. After confirming the incident, we worked with external experts to identify the point of entry used in the attack. We have now strengthened the security of our systems to prevent a similar breach from occurring again," the company said.

Bonava has operated in Estonia for 19 years. Its residential developments include Tammeõue in Viimsi, Vana-Kuuli and Liikuri Kvartal on the border of Kadriorg and Lasnamäe, Rabaküla in Mustamäe, Pärnaõue in Haabersti, Ketraja Majad and Kolde Rannamaja in Pelgurand and Mõtuse Kodud in Kristiine.

The company is currently building the Uus-Mustamäe residential neighborhood in Mustamäe, Järveotsa Kodud in Haabersti and Pikaliiva Kaarmaja near Lake Harku in Tallinn.

Bonava operates in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Bonava Group reported revenue of approximately €700 million in 2024.

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

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