Expert: modern schoolbags offer various extra features

Modern schoolbags now come with features like two‑in‑one designs, expandable capacity, extendable back panels, and rain covers that double as reflectors. Senior purchasing manager Moonika Küttim says the key is making sure every strap is fastened to protect a child's back and shoulders.

"There is a big difference between choosing a schoolbag for an elementary school child or a middle school child. For an elementary school child, you choose a bag that stands upright on its own, is firm, does not tip over, and when the child opens it, they immediately see everything inside," said Tallinn Kaubamaja senior purchasing manager Moonika Küttim.

Ergonomics are very important. "The back panel of the bag is supported and padded. The back panel is extendable, and some bags have a ruler inside the back panel. When you open the front flap, you can see the ruler, which lets you adjust the back support according to the child's height," Küttim said.

Osadel kottidel on seljaosa sees joonlaud, millega saab lapse pikkusele vastavalt koti seljatuge reguleerida Autor/allikas: ERR

Extra straps at the chest and hips are also important because they help distribute the weight and keep the bag from leaning backward. "You should also pay attention to padding on the shoulder straps; otherwise the bag will dig in. Children tend to put extra things in their schoolbags, so the softer the bag, the friendlier it is for the back."

All straps must be adjusted according to the child's size. "You have to remind the child to fasten all the straps and not carry the bag on one shoulder," Küttim said.

Some schoolbags have extra functions, such as side zippers that let you expand the bag. "You can add five liters to the bag; capacity is measured in liters," Küttim said.

Some schoolbags include a rain cover that goes over the bag and also serves as a reflector.

"The child should be taken along when buying a schoolbag. It's necessary so the child can try it on, and children also want to choose the design themselves. It's worth trying on different models because children's backs vary in width," Küttim said. "You can also put items in the bag at the store to test the real weight."

Bags with padded back panels are also necessary for middle school students. "The back side of the bag should be made of breathable material so the child doesn't start sweating."

Küttim showed a schoolbag made of two different bags connected by a zipper. "If the child goes to practice or an extracurricular activity after school, they can leave the heavier bag at home."

Koolilapsed 1. septembril. Foto on illustreeriv. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

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