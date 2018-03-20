Ivo Posti named director of Narva Museum for next two years

The competition for the next director of Narva Museum failed for the second time on Monday, after which the museum's supervisory board named Ivo Posti director of the museum for the next two years.

Narva Councilmember and museum supervisory board member Aleksei Mägi told ERR's Russian-language news portal that Sander Jürisson and Eldar Efendijev had each earned three votes in the council, after which the competition was declared failed and it was decided that Posti would continue in his previously temporary position as museum director.

According to ERR's information, however, this decision was in no way a consensus; of the six-member supervisory board, four voted in favor of and two against extending Posti's mandate. Nonetheless, these four votes were enough to allow the museum to move forward from the impasse that had arisen late last year.

Posti is currently serving as the museum's research director, but has also been fulfilling the duties of museum director since the end of 2017. It has not been ruled out that the museum will seek a second board member with whom to split areas of responsibility.

The competition for the next director of Narva Museum first failed on Dec. 18. On Feb. 16, the supervisory board convened again to elect the museum's new director, but ultimately did not do so at the time.

The supervisory board of Narva Museum consists of three state representatives and three representatives of the City of Narva.