President nominates Laar for Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

Former Prime Minister Mart Laar.
Former Prime Minister Mart Laar. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid nominated Mart Laar for a second term as chairperson of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia.

Kaljulaid proposed to the Riigikogu to nominate Mart Laar for a second term as chairperson of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia.

"With his comprehensive knowledge and management experience, two-time Prime Minister Mart Laar is an ideal candidate for the role of supervisory board chairperson for the Bank of Estonia," Kaljulaid said, explaining her decision. "Over the past five years, he has proven his suitability for the position."

The president added that needed for the job is a strong personality and trustworthy authority with the experience and courage necessary to act during critical moments.

"He has launched a new level of supervision and supported the position of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia as a supervision authority, which helps decrease the appearance of potential unwanted surprises," she said.

Prior to nominating Laar for the position, Kaljulaid discussed the matter with all parliamentary group leaders in the Riigikogu as well.

The chairperson of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia is nominated by the president and appointed to a five-year term by a simple majority of the Riigikogu.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

