Riigikogu confirms Laar as Bank of Estonia supervisory board chair

The Riigikogu on Tuesday morning confirmed Mart Laar to a second five-year term as chairperson of the supervisory board of the Bank of Estonia with 44 votes.

31 MPs voted against Laar's appointment; one abstained, and 16 were absent from the vote.

Laar's powers as chairman of the supervisory board of Estonia's central bank expire on 12 June, and President Kersti Kaljulaid proposed to the Riigikogu to reappoint Laar to the position effective 13 June.

"With his comprehensive knowledge and management experience, two-time Prime Minister Mart Laar is an ideal candidate for the role of supervisory board chairperson for the Bank of Estonia," Kaljulaid said, explaining her decision in April. "Over the past five years, he has proven his suitability for the position."