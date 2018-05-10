news

Estonia implements entry ban on leaders of Myanmar ({{commentsTotal}})

Rohingya refugees in Indonesia.
Rohingya refugees in Indonesia. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
The Estonian government at its Thursday Cabinet meeting decided to implement an entry ban on the leaders of Myanmar, who are involved in the persecution of the Rohingya people.

According to the bill, an entry ban directed against Myanmar imposed with a decision of the Council of the European Union will be implemented, government spokespeople said on Thursday.

The Council of the European Union on Feb. 26 adopted conclusions in which it condemns ongoing widespread, systematic grave human rights violations committed by Myanmar military and security forces, including rape and killings, and reiterates its condemnation of attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and other militant groups, and calls for Myanmar and its security forces to ensure that security, the rule of law and accountability prevail in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States.

In relation to these conclusions, the Council on April 26 decided to change the restrictive measures regime against Myanmar. The Council also adopted a legal framework for targeted restrictive measures against certain persons from the Tatmadar — the armed forces of Myanmar — and the border guard police, who are responsible for grave human rights violations, including the discrimination of people belonging to minorities as well as violence committed against those persons. The Council decision obligates member states to apply an entry ban on persons named in the annex of the decision, government spokespeople said.

The government of Myanmar has organized military operations against Muslim Rohingyas, as a result of which more than 700,000 people have fled to neighboring Bangladesh since last August.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

myanmarrohingya


Yana Toom.

Bill introduces option to rescind citizenship based on special merit

On May 9 the Reform Party submitted a bill that would allow the state to strip individuals of Estonian citizenship who were naturalized for "achievements of special merit". Member of the European Parliament for Estonia, Yana Toom (Center) is one of these individuals. ERR's Estonian news asked Toom on Thursday if the Reform Party might have her in mind.

