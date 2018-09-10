news

Mikser discusses Rohungya situation, IT with Bangladeshi colleague

Mikser in Bangladesh, September 2018.
Mikser in Bangladesh, September 2018. Source: Twitter/Välisministeerium
Cooperation opportunities in e-governance and education as well as the Rohingya refugee crisis were on the agenda of a meeting of Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Sunday.

"Estonia sees great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the area of e-services. Bangladesh's efforts to build a digital society are also a great opportunity for Estonia to share its expertise and solutions," Mikser said. He welcomed the increase in interest in Bangladesh to study use of information and communications technologies in Estonia, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The two ministers also discussed the refugee crisis currently suffered by the Rohingya people, large numbers of which have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh.

"Estonia supports Bangladesh and its approach, which respects human rights and values, to solving the refugee crisis. Myanmar should ensure humanitarian aid access and enable the work of international organisations," Mikser said.

Also on Sunday, Mikser met with Minister of Telecommunications and ICT Mustafa Jabbar and speaker of the Parliament of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Mikser also introduced the priorities of Estonia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

On Monday, Mikser will visit the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar to meet with representatives of different international organisations. He is scheduled to meet with the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hazina Wazed, in the evening.

The first-ever Estonian honorary consul in Bangladesh hosted a festive reception upon assuming the office, which coincided with the visit of the foreign minister of Estonia.

Mikser on Sunday started a five-day tour of Asia, during which he will meet with the leaders of Bangladesh, Brunei and Vietnam.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

