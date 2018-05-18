President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

At her meeting with Greek President Prokópis Pavlópoulos on Thursday, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that Estonia recognises and supports Greece's efforts towards solving the European migrant crisis. The state visit is the first of an Estonian president in almost 20 years.

Though Estonia and Greece are located in two different corners of Europe, as partners within the European Union as well as NATO both countries understand the importance of tackling issues in the realms of security as well as migration together, Kaljulaid said.

"Greece has been at the forefront of illegal immigration in the eastern region of the Mediterranean, and Estonia has contributed by participating in the activity of the European border and coast guard as well as by receiving individuals who need international protection," she added.

According to President Kaljulaid, she is also using the opportunity of her Greek visit to share Estonia's experience regarding e-government, and to find further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The president also met with the speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, Nikos Voutsis and visited the Orange Grove start-up centre, where she gave a talk introducing the Estonian e-state and digital society. Today Friday meetings are scheduled with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well as opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kaljulaid will also stop by the Frontex staff in Piraeus and participate in the opening of an exhibition of cupolas of various churches of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens.

President Kaljulaid's visit is the first of an Estonian president to Greece in almost 20 years. Kaljulaid is accompanied by Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), deputy director-general of the Police and Border Guard Krista Aas, and MPs Oudekki Loone (Centre) and Hanno Pevkur (Reform).