news

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Open gallery
19 photos
Author: Mattias Tammet/Office of the President
News

At her meeting with Greek President Prokópis Pavlópoulos on Thursday, President Kersti Kaljulaid said that Estonia recognises and supports Greece's efforts towards solving the European migrant crisis. The state visit is the first of an Estonian president in almost 20 years.

Though Estonia and Greece are located in two different corners of Europe, as partners within the European Union as well as NATO both countries understand the importance of tackling issues in the realms of security as well as migration together, Kaljulaid said.

"Greece has been at the forefront of illegal immigration in the eastern region of the Mediterranean, and Estonia has contributed by participating in the activity of the European border and coast guard as well as by receiving individuals who need international protection," she added.

According to President Kaljulaid, she is also using the opportunity of her Greek visit to share Estonia's experience regarding e-government, and to find further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The president also met with the speaker of the Hellenic Parliament, Nikos Voutsis and visited the Orange Grove start-up centre, where she gave a talk introducing the Estonian e-state and digital society. Today Friday meetings are scheduled with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as well as opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kaljulaid will also stop by the Frontex staff in Piraeus and participate in the opening of an exhibition of cupolas of various churches of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens.

President Kaljulaid's visit is the first of an Estonian president to Greece in almost 20 years. Kaljulaid is accompanied by Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE), deputy director-general of the Police and Border Guard Krista Aas, and MPs Oudekki Loone (Centre) and Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

kersti kaljulaidgreece


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

17.05

Estonia ranked best in Baltics for LGBT+ rights

17.05

Tallinn-Tartu rail service remains affected by Wednesday fire

17.05

Baltic foreign ministers meet with US National Security Advisor Bolton

16.05

Cable fire interrupts train service to Tartu

BUSINESS
16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
12:46

Tallinn Reform group submits proposals to combat corruption

11:48

ETV has the Royal Wedding covered

10:25

Ratas after Sofia summit: Door to European Union open to Western Balkans

10:11

President Kaljulaid on state visit to Greece

09:01

Number of museum visits in 2017 highest in history

08:34

Prime Minister: No place for corruption in Centre Party or wider society

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Four international bidders line up for Estonian infantry vehicle tender

17.05

Police: 12,500 ID card certificates to be deleted due to security issue

17.05

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

17.05

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

17.05

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

17.05

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

17.05

Estonia ranked best in Baltics for LGBT+ rights

17.05

Tallinn-Tartu rail service remains affected by Wednesday fire

17.05

Baltic foreign ministers meet with US National Security Advisor Bolton

16.05

Cable fire interrupts train service to Tartu

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: