Greek defense chief in Estonia: We are working to solve common challenges

Chief of the Hellenic National Defence Staff Adm. Evangelos Apostolakis concluded a two-day visit to Estonia on Friday, saying that both Greece and Estonia are working in the name of solving common challenges.

Apostolakis on Thursday lay a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn's Freedom Square and met with Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras, with whom he discussed joint cooperation possibilities, spokespeople at the Headquarters of the EDF told BNS on Friday.

"Our security environment is very difficult not only on the regional but also the global scale," Apostolakis said. "Thanks to participation in NATO and in the EU, there are strong ties between Greece and Estonia. In cooperation with Gen. Terras, we will work in the name of solving common challenges and further develop military cooperation between us."

During his visit, the Greek defense chief also inspected the NATO Force Integration Unit in Estonia as well as the NABO cyberdefense exercise Locked Shields.

Apostolakis also visited Ämari Air Base, where he was given an overview of the capability and activities of the base.