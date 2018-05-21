news

Video: Estonian Interior Minister kickstarts the week into a high gear

Estonian Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt has knocked back those Monday morning blues with a short but powerful video demonstrating the benefits of exercise.

Appearing on the ''Kofe+'' morning show on ERR's Russian-language channel ETV+, Mr. Anvelt demonstrated for the viewers, together with host Jelena Solomina, a variety of simple moves which can loosen up the neck, shoulders and legs in particular, and are suitable not only for busy, high ranking officials, but for people from all walks of life.

In addition to comabtting stress, the exercise routine can help with weight loss.

The video (in Russian, accompanying text in Estonian) can be viewed here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

