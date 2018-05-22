Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

Contrary to claims published in the media in recent days, Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) is an Estonian citizen by birth, Ministry of the Interior spokespeople said on Monday.

While Anvelt was initially granted citizenship via naturalisation in 1992, it was proven by an examination of the relevant documents that Andres' father Jaan Anvelt, born in 1936, acquired Estonian citizenship at birth via his mother Alice, and thus his sons Jaan, born in 1964, and Andres, born in 1969, were likewise both Estonian citizens by birth, spokespeople for the ministry told BNS on Monday.

The spokespeople added that the relevant corrections were made to the citizenship database, reflecting that the legal grounds for the minister's citizenship was in fact citizenship by birth.

Daily Õhtuleht reported last week that Anvelt's grandfathers, Estonian Communist revolutionaries Jaan Anvelt and Richard Majak, lived in the Soviet Union with their spouses in the 1920s and 1930s and were not citizens of Estonia.

Historian Jaak Valge was cited in the same edition of Õhtuleht as saying that it was very likely that Jaan Anvelt and Richard Majak's wives most likely weren't Estonian citizens either, which meant in turn that the minister's parents, Jaan and Roosa, who were born in the Soviet Union, could not have been Estonian citizens by birth.