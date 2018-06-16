Tallinn mayor may face new no-confidence motion this summer

Tallinn's mayor, Taavi Aas (Centre), said on Friday that it would be "extremely strange" if he were to face a new no-confidence vote following the opposition's unexpected gain of an additional mandate.

Former long-time Centre Party chairman and Tallinn mayor, Edgar Savisaar, recently applied that his council membership be suspended for three months. The city's electoral commission granted Savisaar's request.

Savisaar is replaced on the council by Olle Koop, paradoxically a member of Pro Patria, an opposition party. The reason for this is the fact that Savisaar ran as a single candidate and isn't followed by anyone who would have passed the election threshold.

Koop now follows on Savisaar because he got the next-highest result in the same electoral district. This means that the Centre Party now has 40 and the opposition 39 mandates on the city council. This situation will continue until 15 September, when Savisaar will resurface and the suspension of his mandate ends.

Aas recently survived a no-confidence motion. To initiate a new one only because a bloc on the council unexpectedly got one additional vote would be strange, Aas said according to spokespeople for the city government.

"To express no confidence in someone just because someone else has unexpectedly got one additional vote isn't something Estonia's political culture is familiar with. It is extremely strange," Aas said in reaction to a comment by Pro Patria's Mart Luik, who earlier speculated that they might prepare another motion against the mayor before September.

"For appropriateness' sake they should come up with a reason that at least seems credible. Especially since on Thursday the budget strategy for the next four years was adopted in the council, which had votes in favor also from the opposition," Aas said.