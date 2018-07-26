Estonia welcomes US declaration of non-recognition of Crimea annexation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Wednesday welcomed the Crimea Declaration issued by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo affirming the US' non-recognition of the occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia.

"I welcome today's declaration by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on not recognising the illegal annexation and occupation of Crimea," Mikser said in a statement released by the ministry. "Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine."

According to the minister, the US' continuing leadership in this non-recognition policy is very important, and Wednesday's declaration reiterated once again that the US and the international community would never accept the annexation of Crimea.

"I would like to emphasise again the highly important principles in international relations: respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and refraining from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity of any state," Mikser said.

"We must stick to the principles in place, because the security and future of Europe depends on them," he concluded. "We support Ukraine. Our support is unwavering."