Foreign Minister Mikser sends condolences to Italy after bridge collapse

Still from footage of the aftermath of motorway bridge collapes in Genoa, Italy on Tuesday which killed at least 26 people.
Still from footage of the aftermath of motorway bridge collapes in Genoa, Italy on Tuesday which killed at least 26 people. Source: Imago/Scanpix
Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser (SDE) has sent a letter of condolence to his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi following the collapse of a motorway bridge near the northern Italian city of Genoa on Tuesday, which has killed at least 26 people.

"I am deeply saddened by news of the collapsed motorway bridge near Genoa,'' wrote Mr. Mikser, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

''On behalf of the Estonian people, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured and wish local rescue teams, who are working tirelessly at the accident site, strength," he went on.

At the time of writing, emergency services were still engaged in a search for survivors, with approximately 10 people unaccounted for. An additional 16 people were injured in the collapse, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: MFA

