Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) offered their condolences to the families of the victims of fires that continue to rage near the Greek capital of Athens.

"Devastating to hear about the Athens fires and its heavy casualties," Mr. Ratas wrote on social media on Tuesday. "Most sincere condolences to the victims and their families on behalf of the Estonian government, the Estonian people and myself."

"My condolences to the family and friends of the victims, and a speedy recovery to all those who are injured," Mr. Mikser wrote in a letter he sent to his Greek colleague Nikos Kotzias. "The Estonian people join the people of Greece in mourning the victims of this deadly catastrophe. We stand united with Greece during this tragic time, and recognise the efforts of the rescue workers in saving lives and curbing the spread of the fires."

At least 49 people have died and 170 have been injured in wildfires raging around Athens. According to unofficial sources, however, the death toll may be even higher.