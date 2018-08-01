Burst water main disrupts traffic on Tööstuse Street, Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})
Traffic in the vicinity of Tööstuse Street in the Kalamaja district of Tallinn is being redirected at present after a burst water main caused disruption to traffic.
The traffic, including public transport routes, is being diverted while the fault is fixed and extra time should be factored in for drivers passing through the area.
Tallinna Vesi says it is dealing with the problem as swiftly as possible.
Editor: Andrew Whyte