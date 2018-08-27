GALLERY | Ancient Lights night bonfires along Baltic Sea coast

Bonfires were lit in Tallinn and along Estonia's coastline on 25 August as part of the annual Ancient Lights. The recurring campaign wants to raise awareness of the environmental state of the Baltic Sea, and celebrate ancient tradition in the area.

Going back to signal fires as lit in the era of the Vikings to guide seafarers and fishermen home, the tradition was revived in recent decades as a way to direct attention to the in part desolate environmental state of the Baltic Sea.

Decades of unsustainable fishery, industrial and agricultural pollution, and explosives and poisonous substances of two World Wars dumped into the Baltic Sea, its habitat's recovery has been slow.

In Estonia, the bonfires were lit this time also as part of the Republic's centennial year celebrations and a week of events surrounding the anniversary of Estonia's regaining its independence from the Soviet Union on 20 April 1991.

