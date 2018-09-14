Ratas to meet with Merkel in Vilnius

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will be in Vilnius on Friday, where he will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

At their meeting, Ratas and Merkel will discus digital cooperation between Estonia and Germany, including how to move toward practical joint projects, according to a government press release.

Likewise to be discussed are defence and security policies as well as the development of cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries.

"In international relations, trust is the most valuable asset," Ratas said ahead of the meeting. "We are united with Germany through trust in our mutual communication and in the EU and NATO. It is fertile ground for developing digital projects in depth. The aim of our cooperation is both noble and ambitious — to save the environment, money, and time while increasing the wellbeing and safety of our people."

At a joint work lunch, the Baltic prime ministers, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė and Merkel will focus mainly on the internal security of the EU, including the protection of its external borders and the fight against crime, the current state of Brexit negotiations, as well as migration issues — all topics that will be discussed next week in Salzburg, at an unofficial meeting of the European Council.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia by Friday evening.

