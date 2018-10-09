news

Cornerstone laid of new Haapsalu Episcopal Castle museum ({{commentsTotal}})

The new museum will open to visitors in July 2019.
Photo: The new museum will open to visitors in July 2019. Author: KAOS Architects
Construction of the new museum started on 6 October, if everything goes according to plan, the museum will open to the public in July next year.

The museum's cornerstone was laid on Friday last week. "We're hoping very much to give the city another tourist magnet," says Kaire Tooming, who is in charge of the castle's maintenance as a historic monument.

The exhibition planned for the new museum is about the medieval history of the Läänemaa, Saaremaa and Hiiumaa diocese. Tooming is hoping that visitor numbers will pick up, aiming for 60,000 to 65,000 a year, almost three times the castle's current visitors.

The total cost of construction and putting together the exhibition is budgeted at some €5.3 million, up to 85% of which will be financed by the European Union's structural funds. The museum's design is by architects Margit Argus, Margit Aule, Siim Karro and Laura Ojala of KAOS Architects in Tallinn.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Polling station.

How does the electoral system in Estonia work?

With two elections happening in Estonia next spring, at the national level in March followed by European elections in May, questions about how the system works and who can vote are inevitable. The electoral system in Estonia is not especially complicated, and similar to those of many other European nations. However it is radically different from those in the UK or US for instance, so let's take an overview, focusing primarily on the general election to the Riigikogu.

