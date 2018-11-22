Ratas to visit Prague, attend Czech-Estonian digital conference

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) on Thursday afternoon departed Estonia for Prague, where he will discuss the development and future plans of the Estonian e-state at the Czech-Estonian conference Digital Czech 2018+ on Friday.

One of the most important objectives for the Czech government is the rapid implementation of e-services and encouragement of citizens to use them, according to a government press release. This summer, the primary project of the Digital Czech Republic was the implementation of a digital portal that offers 37 electronic services.

On Thursday evening and early Friday morning, Ratas and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will discuss ways Estonia can support the development of the Czech e-state.

"For the Czech, Estonia has a strong reputation as a digital state," Ratas noted. "In addition to sharing the experiences of our public sector, our companies are always ready to help build other e-states."

In addition to digital cooperation, Ratas and Babiš will also discuss opportunities for invigorating Estonian-Czech economic relations, cooperation on education and research, cyber security and hybrid threats, as well as current topics in the EU, including the union's 2021-2027 budget.

While in Prague, the prime minister is also scheduled to meet with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondráček as well as President of the Senate Jaroslav Kubera. He will also place a wreath at the Czechoslovak Legion memorial to mark the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia, and visit the office of Estonian cloud-based sales software company Pipedrive.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia late on Friday evening.

