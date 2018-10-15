Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

news

Estonia's Spin TEK AS is behind the information system to be adopted by Moldova and Ukraine.
Estonia's Spin TEK AS is behind the information system to be adopted by Moldova and Ukraine. Source: Lue Hang/Creative Commons
An Estonian IT company has developed a vital security-related information system for Ukraine and Moldova in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State.

The information system created by the company Spin TEK AS is based on the e-licensing software for strategic goods developed at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been successfully used by Estonia's Strategic Goods Commission. Complying with the requests of the governments of Ukraine and Moldova, the Foreign Ministry enabled the development of special versions for both states based on the Estonian software, representatives of Spin TEK AS said on Monday.

According to Jüri Seilenthal, director general of the External Economic and Development Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine and Moldova are important partner countries that Estonia has attempted to fully support in the realisation of reforms by paying specific attention to initiatives and own experience concerning the e-state, which would help improve the performance of state administrative agencies as well as increase transparency.

"Developing and implementing a transparent strategic goods information system is important for the security policy of both countries, as this is a direct measure for fighting corruption, the spread of armament and transactions concerning illegal strategic goods," Mari Pultsin, member of the management board of Spin TEK, said in a press release.

According to Pultsin, this has undoubtedly been among the developments of the highest priority for Spin TEK in 2018.

"The project will also have a significant impact on strengthening Estonia's e-state image, as cooperation with the US as one of Estonia's powerful allies this time will expand opportunities with more distant regions and partners," she added.

The project was funded by the US State Department's Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program as well as by Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from development and humanitarian aid funds.

Handovers of the new information systems took place on 26 September in Moldova and 12 October in Ukraine.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Estonian IT company develops vital info system for Ukraine, Moldova

