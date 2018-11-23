Estlink 1 cable out of service since early November

Since the beginning of November, the interconnection capacity between Estonia and Finland has been one-third smaller than usual due to the failure of the Estlink 1 submarine power cable.

The failure on the nearly 350-megawatt Estlink 1 occurred on 4 November, and according to plan, it should be eliminated by midnight on 26 November, it appears from data available from the Nord Pool electricity exchange.

The 650-megawatt Estlink 2 cable has been functioning normally throughout this period.

Ain Köster, spokesperson for the Estonian transmission system operator Elering, said that the failure occurred at the converter station in Espoo, Finland.

While the price of electricity in the Estonian and Finnish price areas is typically equal, with a difference having been registered over a total of 55 days earlier this year, with prices 14 cents higher in Estonia, this month, prices in the two respective areas have differed over 14 days by an average of €2.10.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!