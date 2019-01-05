Interior Minister Katri Raik to lead SDE list in Ida-Viru County

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) said on Friday that their number one candidate for Ida-Viru County in the upcoming general election will be Minister of the Interior Katri Raik.

SDE's top-three candidates in Ida-Viru County are Ms Raik as well as Kohtla-Järve city councillor Eduard Odinets and and mayor of Narva-Jõesuu, Maksim Iljin, the party said.

The party's campaign platform for Ida-Viru County aims at "taking advantage of the resources and the dynamism" of the region, Ms Raik said. This would include directing revenue out of oil shale mining fees back to the county, where the resource is actually obtained by mining companies.

"This will make it possible to fund large projects necessary for the whole of Ida-Viru County. Promoting infrastructure, educational institutions and the hotel business, we want to turn emigration from Ida-Viru County into immigration. It's extremely important to take into account the local conditions in employment, natural resources and the population," Ms Raik added.

Until Ms Raik's appointment she served as the rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences. Born in Tartu in 1967, Ms Raik a former history and civic studies teacher. From 1999 to 2007 she was the director of the University of Tartu's Narva College, then served as deputy secretary-general at the Ministry of Education and Research for two years.

