Government approves extradition of Estonian citizen to United States

The Estonian government decided on Thursday to grant a request by the United States for the extradition of an Estonian citizen. The individual in question is accused of having committed 52 criminal offences between 2012 and 2015, government spokespeople said.

The United States Department of Justice had earlier filed a request with Estonian authorities for the defendant's extradition to the US.

In Estonia, the procedure for the extradition of an individual to a foreign state is divided into the preliminary proceeding in the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General, the verification of the legal admissibility of the extradition claim in court, and the final decision to be made by the government.

The verification of the legal admissibility of the extradition was carried out by the Harju County Court. The latter has ruled the request at hand to be legally admissible. The decision wasn't appealed, and hence entered into force.

Based on a 2006 treaty between Estonia and the US, extradition is an option if an individual committed offences in both states that are punishable by deprivation of liberty for a period of more than a year, or by a more severe penalty.

