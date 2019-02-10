Child health in Estonia below EU average

The proportion of children in Estonia with general health levels considered ''good or very good'' is amongst the lowest in the EU, with only neighbouring Latvia, and Portugal, demonstrating lower levels, it is reported. Conversely, Romania demonstrated the highest levels of general child health in the EU.

According to data released by Eurostat in 2017, 91.9% of children, meaning those aged under 16, in Estonia were considered to be in good to very good health, compared with an EU average of 95%.

The percentage of children whose health was bad or very bad stood at 1.2% in Estonia, slightly above the EU average, according to the data, with 6.9% in the ''fair'' health category.

The breakdown by age group in the ''good to very good'' general health category was as follows:

Under 5 years (%) 5-9 years (%) 10-15 years (%) Estonia 92.4 93.7 89.6 EU 96.5 95.9 95.2

The highest figure in the EU for children in the good to very good category was recorded in Romania, where the percentage was at leas 99% in each age category.

Source: Eurostat

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!