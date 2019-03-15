news

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Cooperation between Europe and the US in the energy field must grow, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) said at a transatlantic meeting of energy ministers in Houston, noting that increased cooperation would yield positive results for both sides.

"Europe and the US must engage in greater cooperation in the field of energy than has been the case to date," Ms Simson was quoted by Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications spokespeople as saying. "I emphasised this in my remarks delivered at the ministerial meeting as well, where I highlighted cooperation in clean energy and greater sharing of knowledge, ensuring the security of energy networks and transatlantic energy trade as the main areas of cooperation."

According to the Estonian minister, EU member states have set very specific climate goals and are working towards a cleaner environment and energy.

"This is a matter where Europe cannot be left on its own and which has a very big impact on both sides of the Atlantic," she stressed. "The same is true for ensuring energy security. There was a lot of talk at this meeting about cyber security in energy and minimising the risk of cyber attacks. Secure networks are a topic to which regrettably little attention has been paid thus far."

The meeting, which brought together US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and energy ministers from states connected to the Three Seas Initiative in Houston, was the opening event of a new initiative called the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation.

Within the framework of the meeting, a separate meeting also took place between the energy ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and US Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

US interested in situation in Baltics

Ms Simson said that in addition to the topics mentioned above, the Americans also raised the subject of the construction of Nord Stream 2 and diversity of energy supply. Recently endorsed amendments to the gas directive offer the possibility to subject the Nord Stream 2 gas link to the principles of the European Union's single energy market. 

"The US is very interested in what is taking place in the Baltics," the Estonian minister said. "Beginning with progress concerning LNG, the gas market, and ending with the synchronisation of electricity networks. Estonia is quite a unique country in the world in that it is capable of producing for itself all the energy it needs. A capability like this with good infrastructure gives a feeling of confidence."

She added that linking the Baltics' energy networks with those of Western Europe will provide even stronger security.

"We agreed at the 3+1 meeting that we will meet in the same format again soon and intensify cooperation in the field of energy," Ms Simson said.

The Three Seas Initiative is an informal forum on the level of presidents that brings together 12 EU member states bordering on the Adriatic, the Baltic and the Black Seas, or Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The goal of the format is to advance the development of north-south telecommunications, energy and transport infrastructure.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kadri simsonenergyministry of economic affairs and communications


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

14.03

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
13:15

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting Updated

12:59

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

11:57

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

Business
11.03

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:43

Gallery: Ceremony marks battle group handover from Yorkshires to KRH

14:10

Estonian citizen to be extradited to UK in murder case

13:15

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting Updated

12:59

Gallery: Students in Estonia join #Fridays4Future climate protests

11:57

Airbaltic most popular airline to serve Tallinn Airport in February

10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Centre-EKRE talks: Ligi characteristically terse, Kaljulaid Shakespearean

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: