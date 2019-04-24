Party finance watchdog to investigate Isamaa advertising

The Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK) is to analyse Isamaa's election campaign expenses after receiving tips that declared expenses and measured advertising volumes do not add up.

Weekly investigative Eesti Ekspress (link in Estonian) wrote on Wednesday that Isamaa declared €652,000 in election advertising during the first quarter of 2019, compared to €1.1 million declared by the Reform Party.

According to measurements by Kantar Emor, however, Isamaa had 30% more advertising out than Reform.

"We decided at the previous committee meeting that we would commission Kantar Emor's advertising volume survey Adex ourselves as well," ERJK deputy chairman Kaarel Tarand told Eesti Ekspress. "Tips have reached us as well that the advertising expenses declared by Isamaa don't match up to the numbers measured by Emor."